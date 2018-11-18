Former LSU football coach Les Miles steps off of a chartered jet with his family before being picked up by Kansas Athletics officials at the Topeka Regional Airport in Topeka, Kan., on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Person familiar with decision tells the Associated Press on Sunday that Kansas has hired ex-LSU coach Miles to lead Jayhawks football program.
Former LSU football coach Les Miles steps off of a chartered jet with his family before being picked up by Kansas Athletics officials at the Topeka Regional Airport in Topeka, Kan., on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Person familiar with decision tells the Associated Press on Sunday that Kansas has hired ex-LSU coach Miles to lead Jayhawks football program. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP Chris Neal

AP Source: Les Miles hired as coach at Kansas

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

November 18, 2018 09:25 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan.

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that former LSU coach Les Miles has been hired to lead Kansas' downtrodden football program.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was expected later Sunday. Miles had arrived at the airport in nearby Topeka on Sunday morning.

Sports Illustrated was first to report a deal was done.

The 65-year-old Miles spent 11 years at LSU, winning a national championship in 2007, before being fired four games into the 2016 season. His teams reached double-digit victories in seven seasons with the Tigers and reached another BCS title game in 2011. He also did a stint as head coach in the Big 12, rebuilding Oklahoma State and going 28-21 from 2001-04 in Stillwater.

