NDSU, SDSU get byes in 1st round of FCS playoffs

Defending NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title holder North Dakota State is the top seed for this year's playoffs.
The unbeaten Bison will get a bye in the first round and will host a second-round game on Dec. 1 against either Incarnate Word or Montana State.
NDSU is 28-2 overall in the FCS playoffs, with six national championships in eight previous appearances.
South Dakota State also gets a bye in the first round. The fifth-seeded Jackrabbits will host either Duquesne or Towson State on Dec. 1 in the second round.
Comments