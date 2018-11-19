Sports

NDSU, SDSU get byes in 1st round of FCS playoffs

The Associated Press

November 19, 2018 04:09 AM

FARGO, N.D.

Defending NCAA Football Championship Subdivision title holder North Dakota State is the top seed for this year's playoffs.

The unbeaten Bison will get a bye in the first round and will host a second-round game on Dec. 1 against either Incarnate Word or Montana State.

NDSU is 28-2 overall in the FCS playoffs, with six national championships in eight previous appearances.

South Dakota State also gets a bye in the first round. The fifth-seeded Jackrabbits will host either Duquesne or Towson State on Dec. 1 in the second round.

  Comments  