Indians OF Martin cleared to work out after medical scare

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Indians’ Leonys Martin runs out a ground ball during the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Cleveland. Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been cleared to resume all activity after surviving a life-threatening illness, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Martin contracted a serious bacterial infection in August that affected his vital organs. Martin’s condition rapidly worsened before doctors were able to treat and destroy the infection. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo