James Madison guard Matt Lewis (1) looks for an open teammate against The Citadel forward Derek Webster Jr. (32) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Daily News-Record via AP Daniel Lin
Reed propels The Citadel over James Madison 91-82 in OT

The Associated Press

November 20, 2018 07:17 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Lew Stallworth scored a career-high 26 points, Alex Reed had eight of his 22 points in overtime, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and The Citadel beat James Madison 91-82 on Tuesday night.

Zane Najdawi hit a jumper, Reed made his 3, and the Bulldogs scored five straight for an 83-76 lead on Stallworth's jumper with 46 seconds left. The Dukes closed to 83-79 with 33 seconds left, but were outscored 6-3 from there and Reed's two free throws iced it.

James Madison led 28-27 at halftime and Lewis' layup tied it at 71 at the end of regulation.

Matt Frierson scored 11 points and Najdawi and Connor Kern added 10 apiece for the Bulldogs (3-2), who were outrebounded 54-37.

Lewis scored 21 points, Stuckey Mosley had 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Zach Jacobs set career highs with 12 points and 18 rebounds for the Dukes (4-1).

