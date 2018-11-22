No. 1 Notre Dame women win Vancouver Showcase opener

Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat Gonzaga 81-65 on Thursday in the first game of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase.
Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and finishing with 29 defensive rebounds.
Zykera Rice had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (4-1). The Bulldogs scored the first seven points and forced nine first-half turnovers.
Louise Forsyth, a sophomore guard from Langley, British Columbia, made a 3-pointer in 14 minutes of action for Gonzaga.
NO. 2 UCONN 90, MISSISSIPPI 50
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 22 points and UConn beat Mississippi in the Paradise Jam.
The Huskies (3-0) extended their regular-season winning streak to 118 games.
Napheesa Collier added a season-best 18 points and had 10 rebounds, Christyn Williams had 13 points, Megan Walker 12, Olivia Nelson-Ododa 11 and Crystal Dangerfield 10. Shannon Dozier and Crystal Allen had 11 points each for the Rebels (3-2).
NO. 11 TENNESSEE 78, CLEMSON 66
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Meme Jackson made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Tennessee beat Clemson in the Junkanoo Jam.
Zaay Green scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, and Cheridene Green had six of her 11 in the period for the Lady Vols (4-0). Danielle Edwards and Simone Westbrook each scored 19 points for the Tigers (2-3).
NO. 13 SOUTH CAROLINA 101, ETSU 55
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Doniyah Cliney and Bianca Jackson had 14 points apiece and Tyasha Harris added 13 to help South Carolina beat ETSU to advance to the semifinals of the Vancouver Showcase.
Nelly Perry and Elysa Wesolek each scored 10 points for South Carolina (3-1). Raven Dean led ETSU (0-5) with nine points.
NO. 14 SYRACUSE 70, KANSAS STATE 61
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia had 18 points, six assists and four steals in Syracuse's comeback victory over Kansas State in Cancun Challenge.
Digna Strautmane added 13 points, and Emily Engstler had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Orange (4-1). Peyton Williams had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (3-1).
NO. 15 NC STATE 78, MICHIGAN STATE 74
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Kiara Leslie had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help N.C. State beat Michigan State in the Cancun Challenge.
Grace Hunter added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Aislinn Konig had 16 points and Hunter scored 16 with 11 boards and six assists.
Erika Cassell scored 12 points for N.C. State (5-0).
NO. 16 DEPAUL 82, PRINCETON 67
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Mart'e Grays scored 23 points and DePaul overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Princeton 82-67 in the Cancun Challenge.
Chante Stonewall added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for DePaul (2-1). Carlie Littlefield and Sydney Boyer each had 16 points for Princeton (1-4).
KENTUCKY 85, NO. 17 SOUTH FLORIDA 63
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, Taylor Murray added a season-best 17 and Kentucky beat South Florida in the Paradise Jam.
Jaida Roper had a season-high 13 points for the Wildcats (5-0). Sydni Harvey matched her career high with 16 points for the Bulls (4-1).
Comments