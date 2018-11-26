Olympic-related meetings overshadowed by corruption charges

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2018 file photo, Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah gestures as he addresses the closing ceremony for the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. A corruption case involving a powerful International Olympic Committee member promises to overshadow meetings this week in Tokyo with local Olympic organizers, IOC officials, and the heads of 206 national Olympic committees. Under pressure, Sheikh Ahmad al Fahad al Sabah stepped down temporarily last week as an IOC member amid a pending criminal trial in Switzerland. He denies any wrongdoing and has said the charges against him are “politically motivated.” Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo