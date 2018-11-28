49ers QB Nick Mullens prepares for Seattle crowd

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens looks for a receiver during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif. Mullens will make the first road start of his NFL career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his first chance to show how he handles a hostile environment after making his first two starts at home. Tony Avelar, File AP Photo