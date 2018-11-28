Olympic figure skating champion Hanyu to miss to GP Final

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs in the men’s free skating during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, Russia. Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu of Japan will miss the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final due to a right ankle injury, the Japan Skating Federation announced on Thursday, Nov. 29. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo