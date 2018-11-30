Miami’s Jakeem Grant picked by AP as best returner

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant (19) returns a punt by the Cincinnati Bengals for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Grant beat out Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill as the NFL’s top returner in 2018 in voting released Friday by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. Frank Victores, File AP Photo