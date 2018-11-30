FANTASY PLAYS: Burning fantasy questions for Week 13

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Carson, Calif. Keenem, who hasn’t been picked off in November after throwing interceptions in each of his first eight games, is playing behind a makeshift offensive line, with two tackles playing guard and a guard at center. Kelvin Kuo, File AP Photo