Attorney didn’t tell Huskers about pending charge vs RB

In this Sept. 8, 2018 photo, Nebraska running back Maurice Washington warms up before an NCAA college football game against Colorado, in Lincoln, Neb. California authorities have filed criminal charges against Nebraska's Washington. He is suspected of possessing a video of his underage high school girlfriend being sexually assaulted by two other people and sending that video to the girl less than a year ago. The university athletic department said it was aware of the situation and Washington's attorney said his client would cooperate with authorities. Nati Harnik AP Photo