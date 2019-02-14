Cummings scores 18 to lift Mercer over W. Carolina 74-65

Ross Cummings had 18 points and seven rebounds as Mercer beat Western Carolina 74-65 on Thursday night.
Victor Bafutto had 13 points for Mercer (9-16, 4-9 Southern Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak.
Kameron Gibson had 16 points for the Catamounts (6-21, 3-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Carlos Dotson added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Thomas had 11 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts this season. Mercer defeated Western Carolina 84-80 on Jan. 10. Mercer matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday. Western Carolina plays The Citadel at home on Saturday.
