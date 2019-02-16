BYU women beat No. 13 Gonzaga 66-64

Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points, Sara Hamson blocked two shots in the last minute and BYU ended No. 13 Gonzaga's seven-game winning streak with a 66-64 victory Saturday.
The Cougars (20-6, 11-3 West Coast Conference) beat the Bulldogs (23-3, 12-2) by two points Jan. 17 in Provo.
After Hamson's final block, which came with four seconds left and led to a shot-clock violation, Paisley Johnson was fouled setting a screen on the inbounds play and made both free throws.
Zykerea Rice led Gonzaga with 20 points.
NO. 18 IOWA STATE 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 67
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 24 points and Kristin Scott added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa State.
Alexa Middleton had 15 points, and Ashley Joens 14 for the Hawkeyes (19-6, 9-3 Big 12).
Vivian Gray scored 31 points for Oklahoma State (13-11, 4-9).
NO. 25 SOUTH DAKOTA 83, WESTERN ILLINOIS 61
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points and South Dakota celebrated its first appearance in the Top 25 with its second 10-game winning streak of the season.
Ciara Duffy added 18 points, and Chloe Lamb had 17 for South Dakota State (23-3, 11-1 Summit League).
Olivia Kaufmann and Annabel Graettinger had 15 points apiece for Western Illinois (12-14, 8-5).
