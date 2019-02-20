Officials: Fire at Bellingham pet store is suspicious

In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, the charred remains of the "Bird Alley" mural sit in the alley behind Holh Feed & Seed in Bellingham, Wash. The Bellingham Fire Department was called to a two-alarm fire early Monday morning that destroyed the second story and the granary tower of the building. More than 75 animals were rescued from a burning pet supply store. The Bellingham Herald via AP Lacey Young