Detroit Mercy’s Davis breaks Curry’s freshman 3-point record

Detroit Mercy guards Antoine Davis, left, and Lamar Hamrick (21) greet each other after the team's 87-85 win over IUPUI in an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Detroit. Davis broke Stephen Curry's freshman 3-point record early in the second half and finished with 20 points. Davis swished a 30-footer from the right wing for shot No. 123 beyond the arc to surpass the mark Curry set at Davidson 12 years ago. Carlos Osorio AP Photo