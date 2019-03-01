Cavs F Channing Frye to retire at end of season

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye reacts during the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Cleveland. Frye says he plans to retire at the end of this season. The 35-year-old made the announcement Friday, March 1, 2019, on Twitter, saying “it’s been a amazing ride. I’ve had the chance to have some amazing teammates and play for some great coaches. I’m gonna miss it but I’m super excited to see the other side of the fence!” Frye is in his 13th NBA season. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo