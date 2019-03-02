Evans leads Mississippi Valley St. past Jackson St. 60-57

Emmanuel Ejeh scored 10 points that included a pair of late free throws to help Mississippi Valley State edge Jackson State 60-57 on Saturday night.
Ejeh's free throws with 14 seconds remaining capped the scoring. Dontelius Ross missed a 3-pointer for Jackson State with six seconds left.
Jordan Evans had 22 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (6-24, 4-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dante Scott had 10 points and Ejeh added nine rebounds and three blocks.
Venjie Wallis had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (10-18, 7-8). Jontrell Walker added 14 points. Chris Howell had 13 points and eight rebounds.
The Delta Devils evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 61-57 on Feb. 2. Mississippi Valley State plays Grambling State at home on Monday. Jackson State plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Monday.
