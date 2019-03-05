Indians’ Martin climbing back after life-threatening illness

File- This Feb. 18, 2019, file photo shows Cleveland Indians' Leonys Martin getting ready to take batting practice at the Indians spring training baseball facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Martin, who is making a dramatic comeback after nearly dying last season from a bacterial virus. Martin homered in today’s exhibition game and he’s been having a solid training camp with the Indians, who are hoping the 31-year-old can help them this season. Martin feels lucky to be alive following his ordeal. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo