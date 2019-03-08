Jags clear $30M in space by cutting Jackson, Gipson, others

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson stretches before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Jaguars have released defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker, creating $30 million in salary cap space for 2019, the team announced Friday, March 8, 2019. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo