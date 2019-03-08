Sports

Parham scores 41 to lead VMI past W. Carolina 96-83

The Associated Press

March 08, 2019 05:49 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

Bubba Parham had a career-high 41 points as VMI beat Western Carolina 96-83 in a Southern Conference Tourney quarterfinal on Friday.

Parham made 6 of 8 3-pointers and shot 17 for 18 from the line.

Carlos Dotson tied a season high with 27 points and had 13 rebounds for the Catamounts (7-25). Kameron Gibson added 23 points. Marc Gosselin had 10 points.

