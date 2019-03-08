Ross carries Pepperdine over LMU 68-65 in WCC tourney

Colbey Ross scored 20 points and hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to lead Pepperdine to a 68-65 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.
James Batemon missed a 3 at the buzzer for LMU.
Jade Smith had 16 points for Pepperdine (15-17). Kessler Edwards added 15 points. Victor Ohia Obioha had nine rebounds for Pepperdine.
Mattias Markusson had 19 points for the Lions (20-11). Batemon added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
