McDavid, Oilers to host the Rangers

New York Rangers (28-28-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-31-7, 12th in the Western Conference)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against New York. He's third in the league with 96 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 63 assists.
The Oilers have gone 15-16-2 in home games. Edmonton has surrendered 51 power-play goals, stopping 75.5 percent of opponent opportunities.
The Rangers are 11-17-4 in road games. New York averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 55 total minutes. In their last matchup on Oct. 13, Edmonton won 2-1. McDavid recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 goals and has totaled 86 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored four goals and recorded 5 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-3-4, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 7.6 points, 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.
Oilers Injuries: Milan Lucic: day to day (lower body).
Rangers Injuries: Libor Hajek: day to day (shoulder).
