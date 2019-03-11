2 hurt when light pole topples during Arkansas soccer game

In a few years they won't grace the courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden anymore and won't be vying for Grand Slam event championships. Roger Federer will be 38 years old in August and Rafael Nadal will be 33 in June, and age will overtake them in the not-so-distant future. No matter how great the athlete, no matter how cleverly they fight to stop the years from eroding their speed and strength and ability to recover after a tough match, time will win. It always does.