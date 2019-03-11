Occeus leads Northeastern past Coll. Of Charleston 70-67

Shawn Occeus had 17 points off the bench to carry Northeastern to a 70-67 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Monday night.
Vasa Pusica had 13 points and seven assists and scored the go-ahead basket on a driving layup with 37 seconds left for Northeastern (22-10). Jordan Roland added 10 points.
Jarrell Brantley had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (24-9). Brevin Galloway added 12 points. Grant Riller had 10 points.
