McMurray scores 27, SMU beats Tulsa 74-65 in AAC tourney

Jahmal McMurray had 27 points as SMU defeated Tulsa 74-65 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.
McMurray made 9 of 11 foul shots.
Ethan Chargois had 12 points for SMU (15-16). Jarrey Foster added 10 points and eight rebounds. Feron Hunt had seven rebounds for SMU.
Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (18-14). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points. Martins Igbanu had seven rebounds.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments