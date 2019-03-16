AP Photos: Nets for soccer goals made on an Italian island

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, a view of Monte Isola, Lake Iseo, northern Italy. Step off the ferry onto Monte Isola and it feels like going back in time. The factory of La Rete S.r.l. _ an old-fashioned producer of nets for soccer goals _ is indeed a throwback. Workers still use their hands to weave the nets that have been used at World Cups stretching back to the 1990 tournament in Italy, throughout Serie A and in recent Champions League finals, too. Antonio Calanni AP Photo