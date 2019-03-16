Long Range Toddy upsets Improbable in Rebel at Oaklawn

Long Range Toddy upset Improbable on Saturday in the first division of the $750,000 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn to insert the colt into the Kentucky Derby picture.
Trained by Steve Asmussen, Long Range Toddy ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.49. The colt earned 37.5 points in qualifying for the 20-horse Derby field.
Improbable finished second coming off a three-month layoff for trainer Bob Baffert. Galilean was third and Extra Hope finished fourth. Those three shipped in from California, where Santa Anita has been closed in the wake of 22 horse deaths since Dec. 26. Improbable had been set to run in the San Felipe on Saturday at his home track.
Under Drayden Van Dyke, Improbable was forced four-wide around both turns but was in the lead until being tracked down by Jon Court and Long Range Toddy.
A second division of the Rebel was to be run later.
