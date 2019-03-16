Manziel signs with new Alliance league, will join Memphis

FILE - In this July 23, 2018, file photo, Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel speaks to the media after practice in Montreal. Manziel has been signed by the Alliance of American Football and will join the Memphis Express. The quarterback's rights belonged to San Antonio of the spring league, but that team declined to sign him and Manziel then was free to join any of the other seven clubs. The Canadian Press via AP, File Ryan Remiorz