Maris’ single leads San Jose to 5-3 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Peter Maris hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 5-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday.

The single by Maris scored Randy Norris and Bryce Johnson and was the game's last scoring play.

The Nuts tied the game 3-3 when Ariel Sandoval hit an RBI single, scoring Jack Larsen in the sixth.

Olbis Parra (2-1) got the win in relief while Scott Boches (1-4) took the loss in the California League game.