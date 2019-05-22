Bleday has 5 hits, Vanderbilt rolls to 11-1 win over Auburn

Vanderbilt pitcher Mason Hickman throws a pitch during the first inning of the team's Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game against Auburn, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. AP Photo

JJ Bleday had five hits, Mason Hickman threw six stellar innings and top-seeded Vanderbilt cruised to an 11-1 win over No. 8 seed Auburn on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Vanderbilt (46-10) rolled to a SEC regular-season title with 23 league wins and kept the momentum going in Hoover. The game ended after eight innings because of the tournament's 10-run rule.

Bleday and Pat DeMarco both hit two doubles for Vanderbilt, which jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the third inning. Stephen Scott had five RBIs and hit a solo homer. Hickman (7-0) struck out nine batters.

Auburn (33-24) managed just two hits. Kyle Gray (2-4) took the loss on the mound, giving up one run over 1 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vanderbilt will play the winner of the Mississippi State-LSU game on Thursday. Auburn will face the loser.