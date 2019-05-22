Stewart leads Rochester to 4-0 win over Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Kohl Stewart allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Rochester Red Wings over the Buffalo Bisons in a 4-0 win on Wednesday.

Stewart (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three.

Rochester scored three runs in the first, including a walk by Drew Maggi that scored Zander Wiel. The Red Wings scored again in the fifth inning, when Maggi hit an RBI single, scoring Wilin Rosario.

Jacob Waguespack (2-6) allowed three runs and got two outs in the International League game.

Rochester took advantage of some erratic Buffalo pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

The Bisons were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Red Wings' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.