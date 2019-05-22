Valenzuela’s homer leads Dos Laredos to 11-4 win over Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to an 11-4 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Wednesday.

The home run by Valenzuela scored Arturo Rodriguez and Juan Martinez to give the Tecolotes a 7-3 lead.

Dos Laredos starter Kenneth Sigman (5-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Francisco Campos (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Several Piratas chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Diego Madero homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.