Davis, Blankenhorn lead the way for Pensacola

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jaylin Davis homered and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Tennessee Smokies 10-5 on Thursday.

Travis Blankenhorn doubled and singled twice with three runs and three RBIs for Pensacola.

Up 4-3, the Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the fifth inning when Taylor Grzelakowski hit a two-run double.

The Blue Wahoos later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Jordan Gore hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Blankenhorn, while Davis hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Williams Ramirez (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tennessee starter Tyson Miller (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.