Vela has goal, 2 assists as LAFC tops Montreal 4-2

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Los Angeles, Friday, May 24, 2019. AP Photo

Carlos Vela scored his league-leading 15th goal and Tristan Blackmon got the first of his career as the Los Angeles Football Club beat the Montreal Impact 4-2 on Friday night.

Vela's goal, a pretty easy touch after a perfect feed in from Eduard Atuesta in the 28th minute made it 2-0. Blackmon's header off of Vela's corner in the 55th minute made it 4-0.

It is the fifth time this season LAFC (10-1-4) has scored four goals in a game. Vela also assisted on Latif Blessing's first goal of the season in the 31st minute. Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in the seventh minute on a gaff by Montreal keeper Evan Bush, who kicked a simple clearing attempt into Ramirez and it deflected into the goal.

Tyler Miller lost his bid for a shutout when a Montreal centering past went off LAFC defender Eddie Segura in the 70th minute. The Impact (6-6-3) added a penalty kick by Saphir Taider in the 84th minute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

LAFC is unbeaten in six straight games overall and eight straight at home.