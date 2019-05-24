Pie leads Leon to 15-11 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Pie hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Bravos de Leon defeated the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 15-11 on Friday.

Pie hit a grand slam in the first inning off Hector Ambriz and then hit a solo homer in the ninth off Jose Valverde. Jeremias Pineda homered, tripled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Leon starter Walter Silva (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ambriz (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and five hits over one inning.

Jose Vargas hit three home runs and drove in seven runs for Aguascalientes.