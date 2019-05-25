Young’s sac fly leads Dunedin to 7-5 win over Florida

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Chavez Young drove in Cal Stevenson with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 7-5 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Saturday.

Stevenson scored on the play to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Kevin Vicuna and then went to third on an out.

The Blue Jays later added four runs in the second and two in the third. In the second, Stevenson hit a two-run triple, while Christopher Bec hit a solo home run in the third.

Florida saw its comeback attempt come up short after Greyson Jenista hit an RBI double in the ninth inning to help cut the Dunedin lead to 7-5.

Stevenson tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Dunedin.

Dunedin right-hander Joey Murray (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nolan Kingham (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.