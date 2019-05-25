Franco, Proctor and Gregorio lead Bowling Green in win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Wander Franco, Ford Proctor and Osmy Gregorio each had three hits, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the Dayton Dragons 10-4 on Saturday.

Franco singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. Proctor doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the first inning when Chris Betts hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 3-2, the Dragons tied the game in the third inning when Brian Rey hit an RBI single, driving in Michael Siani.

The Hot Rods took the lead for good in the fourth when Franco hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Tony Pena.

Bowling Green starter Easton McGee (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhon De Jesus (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings.

Pabel Manzanero singled three times for the Dragons. Siani tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 4-2 against Dayton this season.