Noll, Difo lift Fresno over El Paso 5-2

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Noll homered and singled, driving home three runs as the Fresno Grizzlies beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-2 on Saturday.

Wilmer Difo doubled and singled twice with two runs for Fresno.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Fresno added to its lead when Noll hit a two-run home run.

El Paso answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to get within one on solo home runs by Jacob Scavuzzo and Boog Powell.

The Grizzlies later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Carter Kieboom and Noll hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Fresno right-hander Paolo Espino (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Jerry Keel (4-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.