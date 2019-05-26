Villarreal hits walk-off single, Quintana Roo beats Monterrey 3-2

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brandon Villarreal hit a walk-off single, as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 3-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tigres and a three-game winning streak for the Sultanes.

Reynaldo Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Angel Erro.

The single by Villarreal capped an improbable comeback for the Tigres, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Rodriguez and Erro hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

Starters Wilfredo Boscan and Jose De Paula turned in great performances for Quintana Roo and Monterrey, respectively. Boscan went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out three and walked three. De Paula struck out 12 and walked one while allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings.

Santiago Gutierrez (2-2) got the win in relief while Miguel Aguilar (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.