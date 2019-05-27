Los Angeles opens 4-game series at home against Mets

New York Mets (26-26, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (35-18, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33 ERA, .98 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and New York meet to begin a four-game series.

The Dodgers are 19-6 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .343, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .458.

The Mets are 11-17 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. J.D. Davis leads the team with a mark of .270. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 31 extra base hits and is batting .386. Max Muncy is 11-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .587. Wilson Ramos is 12-for-30 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pedro Baez: day-to-day (leg), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (back tightness), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: day-to-day (left groin soreness).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck stiffness), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (left hamstring tightness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).