Wagner hits two homers as Trenton defeats Binghamton 11-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Brandon Wagner hit a pair of homers, leading the Trenton Thunder to an 11-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Monday.

Kyle Holder and Ben Ruta also homered for the Thunder.

Wagner hit a solo shot in the fifth inning off Joshua Torres and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Ryley Gilliam.

Adonis Rosa (3-1) got the win in relief while Binghamton starter Tommy Wilson (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.