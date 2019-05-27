Numata’s run leads Erie to 4-1 win over Bowie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Chace Numata and Chad Sedio scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Erie SeaWolves secure a 4-1 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Monday.

The error, part of a four-run inning, gave the SeaWolves a 2-1 lead before Isaac Paredes hit a two-run single later in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Bowie took the lead on a single by Martin Cervenka that scored Ryan McKenna.

Nolan Blackwood (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tyler Erwin (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.