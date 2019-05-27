Moreno’s homer leads Lansing to 5-4 win over Lake County

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Gabriel Moreno hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Monday.

The home run by Moreno capped a three-run inning and gave the Lugnuts a 5-3 lead after Nick Podkul hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Lake County cut into the deficit on a single by Will Benson that scored Tyler Freeman.

Jackson Rees (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Riley Echols (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Benson singled three times, driving in two runs for the Captains. Miguel Jerez homered and doubled.