This big reason is why Raiders’ Lamarcus Joyner enjoys going up against Antonio Brown

New Oakland Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner says he’s relishing every opportunity he can get going up against superstar receiver Antonio Brown in organized team activities.





“It’s been awesome,” Joyner said. “You don’t get the opportunity too often to go against a special man like that. To be able to match up with him in the slot in this division with slot players, that’s going to make me better, and it’s going to make him better, as well.”

Joyner signed with the Raiders after spending five seasons with the Rams. Brown came to Oakland in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown returned the love for his practice adversaries including Joyner and cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Daryl Worley.

“Some competitive guys, some long corners,” Brown said. “Between plays is spent talking about a play that we made or didn’t make, and it’s a constant challenge for those guys and competing and getting each other better.”

Joyner said he believes playing against the slot “is the hardest” position to play in the NFL, but he thinks his versatility will help him in the long run – and so will his practices against Brown.