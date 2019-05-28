Montgomerie leads Rancho Cuca. to 1-0 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Wills Montgomerie allowed just one hit over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes over the Lake Elsinore Storm in a 1-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Montgomerie (4-0) struck out five and walked three to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the fifth inning when Jeter Downs hit a solo home run.

Ronald Bolanos (4-2) went five innings, allowing one run and one hit in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Storm were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Quakes' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Lake Elsinore won the first game 3-1. With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 7-2 against Lake Elsinore this season.