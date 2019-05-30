New York to visit Los Angeles Thursday

New York Mets (27-28, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jason Vargas (1-2, 5.22 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1, 1.65 ERA, .83 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking for a series win with a victory over New York.

The Dodgers are 21-7 in home games. Los Angeles ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .264 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .378.

The Mets are 12-19 on the road. New York is hitting a collective .248 this season, led by Michael Conforto with an average of .266. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-8. Scott Alexander earned his third victory and Corey Seager went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Edwin Diaz registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 74 hits and has 52 RBIs. Seager is 11-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 43 RBIs and is batting .264. Adeiny Hechavarria is 9-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mets: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-day IL (groin).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).