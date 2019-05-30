Colorado takes 4-game win streak into game with Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-28, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-27, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (1-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-6, 6.71 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Rockies are 10-10 against the rest of their division. Colorado's lineup has 70 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads them with 15 homers.

The Diamondbacks are 10-16 against the rest of their division. Arizona ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with an average of .283. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-4. Jeff Hoffman earned his first victory and Brendan Rodgers went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Colorado. Robbie Ray took his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 72 hits and is batting .333. Trevor Story is 12-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 29 extra base hits and has 42 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .304 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .257 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Wade Davis: 10-day IL (oblique), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Charlie Blackmon: 10-day IL (calf), Tony Wolters: day-to-day (hand).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).