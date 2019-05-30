HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ and the Raiders? Why this Gruden thinks it is a great match

Jon Gruden is confident Derek Carr will succeed with the pieces the team added Raiders coach Jon Gruden talks about ways the team is helping to give quarterback Derek Carr the tools he needs to be successful with team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raiders coach Jon Gruden talks about ways the team is helping to give quarterback Derek Carr the tools he needs to be successful with team.

Washington coach Jay Gruden would like to see the NFL and HBO choose the Oakland Raiders as the team to appear on “Hard Knocks.”

An official announcement hasn’t been made, but it’s a matter of time before a team is picked.

Jay Gruden – the younger brother of Oakland coach Jon Gruden – says he believes the Raiders make a lot of sense.

“Really, if they were smart, they would go to Oakland,” he told reporters Wednesday. “Seriously, I mean, what an entertainment value that would be. (Wide receiver) Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, (defensive coordinator) Paul Guenther, (linebacker) Vontaze Burfict ... (guard Richie) Incongnito.

“You’ve got to be crazy not to go to Oakland.”

The Raiders are one of five teams eligible to be on the show. The others are the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Washington.

Teams are exempt from appearing on “Hard Knocks” if they have a rookie coach, have been on the show in the past 10 seasons, or advanced in the playoffs in the past two seasons..

Many have said the Raiders should be featured on the program since the acquisition of Brown. Oakland later signed Burfict and this week signed Incognito to a one-year deal.





Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall said he wouldn’t mind having cameras around.

“It seems like a perfect fit,” Marshall said on NFL Network on Thursday. “I know the coaches don’t like that many distractions. I think we’ll be fine, and entertaining, honestly.”

Brown said he’ll continue to go about his business, even if the HBO cameras are present.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to display my will and show guys what I’m about, no matter who’s here,” Brown said. “Obviously, I’m here to represent the Raiders organization and whatever comes with that I’m embracing.”