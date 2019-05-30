Vasquez, Martin lead Indianapolis to 4-0 win over Charlotte

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jason Martin homered and had two hits, and Pedro Vasquez allowed just one hit over six innings as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Charlotte Knights 4-0 on Thursday.

Vasquez (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the bottom of the third, Indianapolis grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Martin. The Indians then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the eighth. In the fifth, Steven Baron and Ke'Bryan Hayes hit RBI singles, while Kevin Kramer hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Odrisamer Despaigne (3-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out six in the International League game.

For the Knights, Joel Booker reached base three times. Charlotte was blanked for the third time this season, while the Indianapolis staff recorded its second shutout of the year.

With the win, Indianapolis improved to 7-3 against Charlotte this season.