Rivera’s homer leads Laguna to 6-1 win over Monclova

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Missael Rivera hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 6-1 win over the Acereros del Norte on Thursday.

The home run by Rivera scored Adrian Gutierrez to give the Algodoneros a 3-1 lead.

The Algodoneros later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Eric Aguilera hit a solo home run, while Rivera hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Laguna southpaw Frank Garces (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Wilmer Rios (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and 10 hits over six innings.

Francisco Peguero homered and singled for the Acereros. Rodolfo Amador singled three times.

Despite the loss, Monclova is 4-2 against Laguna this season.